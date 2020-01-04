EPPD thanks community for not drinking and driving on New Years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This New Years the El Paso Police Department thanked the community for not drinking and driving and applauded its DWI Task Force Officers for keeping drunk drivers off the streets.

On the morning of Jan. 1, EPPD sent out a tweet saying that they were happy to report no Special Traffic Investigation Officers had to respond to any calls this New Years Day.

Most importantly thank you to all who didn’t drink and drive. https://t.co/EGL6Em86MR — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) January 1, 2020

Some El Pasoans say they are not taking the risk of driving intoxicated.

“From my own experience and just from my friends we definitely use Ubers to go everywhere. I definitely think that it’s helping to decrease all the recks and everything,” said McKenna Kernaghan, a 21-year-old El Pasoan.​

EPPD says in 2015 Special Traffic Investigators responded to a deadly crash at 1 a.m. on New Years Day. In 2018 they responded to another deadly crash at 3 a.m. New Years Day.

Alcohol was involved in both crashes.

However, some El Pasoans choose to stay home because of the risk of drunk drivers.

​”I think that people think it’s dangerous out on the road, but I also think that they don’t want to have to go through the hassle,” said Cathy Yanez, an El Paso resident.

However, people are still driving drunk, but they’re getting caught. On New Year’s Eve and New Years Day EPPD made 17 DWI arrests citywide.

McKenna Kernaghan who uses rideshare apps regularly says they are actually more convenient ways than driving to go out in El Paso.

“If you’re going out downtown you’ll probably have to pay for parking somewhere so just taking uber and sharing it with your friends you’re able to split the cost. Which makes it that much more cost-effective and safer,” said Kernaghan.

Meanwhile, others still think it’s not worth all the trouble of going out to ring in the New Year.

“Having to deal with the drivers, having to deal with whatever crowds wherever it is that they’re going to go they would rather spend it home,” said Cathy Yanez.​