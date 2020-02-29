EPPD: Suspect pulls gun on bowling alley employee after walking out on tab

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are hoping to identify a group of people accused of walking out on a tab at the Oasis Lanes earlier this month.

It happened on Sunday, February 9, when a group of three men and two women at Oasis Lanes, located at 1600 N. Zaragoza, ordered food at the bowling alley and tried to leave without paying. Bowling alley employees approached the group in the parking lot and asked them to pay their bill.

Police say one of the men pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot toward the employee. The five suspects fled the bowling alley in three separate cars. The man with the gun was in a black car with a white woman driving and a white woman in the passenger seat. The suspected gunman was in the back seat.

The man who pointed the gun at the employee is described as a Black male with a light complexion, tall, with a thin build, and had red braids. He was wearing a red shirt and a red baseball cap on the day of the incident.

Anyone with any information on this man should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.