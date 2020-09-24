EPPD seeks suspects in South-Central shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police are searching for clues in a shooting that occurred just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night in South-Central El Paso.

The 28-year-old victim of the shooting told police he had been shot in the chest by two unknown individuals at the 400 block of S. San Marcial.

According to the victoim, the two attempted to rob him as he walked home from a gas station. He ran home following the shooting, where family members called for help.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The suspects remain unidentified at this time. Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to call 915-212-4040.

