EPPD searching for Ysleta HS graffiti suspects

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are seeing an uptick in graffiti near Ysleta High School in the Lower Valley.

Police sent out an alert to media earlier this week asking the community for help identifying the suspects in the case. They are described as Hispanic men in their teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to contact EPPD investigator Victor Abascal at (915) 212-8331. You can also submit an anonymous tip online or via text message text EPPD and your tip to 847411.

