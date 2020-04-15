EPPD search for clues in poodle’s cruel death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police’s Animal Cruelty Unit is hoping someone can help them identify the person responsible for a small dog’s death last week.

According to EPPD, they were called to the corner of Davis Drive and Doorbandt Circle in the Lower Valley near Ysleta High School on Saturday, April 11. Upon arrival, they learned a small poodle was dead after having been tied up in what they describe as “a cruel manner” and propped up against the fence.

Police learned the incident happened sometime between 8 p.m. Friday, April 10, and 10 a.m. Saturday, April 11.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to call the EPPD Animal Cruelty Unit at (915) 212-0800 or Detective Lopez at (915) 212-4133.