EPPD search for clues in East El Paso bar shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are hoping to locate the person responsible for shooting a man in the head outside an east El Paso bar late last month.

This week’s Crime Stoppers of El Paso case features the shooting of Carlos Vargas III, who was shot outside of the City Slickers Bar located at 1610 N. Zaragoza around 2:20 a.m. on the morning of Friday, September 27.

According to investigators, Vargas was walking with another person when another car nearly hit the pair while they were walking in the parking lot. Vargas and the other person confronted the driver who allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Vargas.

KTSM spoke with Vargas’ family shortly after the shooting and confirmed he’d been shot in the head. He has since been placed on life-support and is not expected to survive.

The shooter in the case was driving a dark-colored four-door car, similar to an Infinity. At this time, police have no reason to believe Vargas or the person he was with knew the suspect or encountered them inside the bar before the shooting happened in the parking lot.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.