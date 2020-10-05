EPPD releases mugshot of man accused of killing friend in shooting on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the mugshot of a man accused of killing his friend in a shooting on I-10 east near Piedras last week.

Mario Medina, 23, has been charged in the murder of 24-year-old Luis Fernando Escobar. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Friday after Medina and his girlfriend were hanging out at a Downtown bar with Escobar when they got into a fight, according to police.

Medina’s father later arrived to keep Medina and Escobar apart. All four left the bar and Medina’s girlfriend drove everyone home.

Police said the argument continued during the drive, and that’s when Medina, who was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle, pulled out a gun and allegedly shot Escobar.

Authorities said Medina’s father tried wrestling the gun away from his son, but was shot in the hand.

Police arrived on the scene to find the suspect, his father and girlfriend standing outside of the vehicle on the freeway shoulder. Police then located Escobar’s body inside the car.