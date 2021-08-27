EPPD releases mugshot of burglary suspect injured by machete-wielding homeowner

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 22-year-old man who was injured by a homeowner armed with a machete after he allegedly broke into the home on Wednesday was charged in the incident after being released from the hospital.

Carlos Esteban Villaescusa was charged with burglary of habitation, evading arrest detention, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. He is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $50,000.

The El Paso Police Department said that the homeowner woke up early Wednesday morning because of the sound of glass breaking. Upon investigation, the homeowner saw Villaescusa breaking the front windows of the home with a metal rod. A confrontation occurred after the homeowner told him to leave, resulting in the homeowner striking Villaescusa in the face with the machete.

Villaescusa ran from officers when they arrived but was arrested shortly after jumping into the backyard of another home. EPPD said Villaescusa trespassed into another residence on the same block, breaking the front windows of the other home.

