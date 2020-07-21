EPPD release mugshots of suspects in Northeast El Paso murder

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police released the mugshots of four men suspected of shooting three people at a Northeast El Paso house party in late June, killing one of them.

According to EPPD, they were called to 9920 Genie Drive near Parkland Middle School around 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27. Officers found 27-year-old Patricia Alejandra Silva dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Officers also learned 32-year-old James Joseph Price, and 28-year-old Dominick Walker were also shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

On July 1, Martreil Price, 23, and Chris Thomas, 23, were taken into custody in Tempe, Arizona, with the assistance of the US Marshall Service and the Tempe Police Department Violent Fugitive Task Force.

On July 7, Nasir Dante Gillespie, 23, and Justin Lajes were captured in El Paso with assistance of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Gillespie is charged with Murder and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Lajes is charged with Murder, Thomas is also charged with Murder. Their bond was set at $1 million each. Price was charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault; his bond is set at $1.5 million.

  • Chris Thomas
  • Justin Lajes
  • Martreil Price
  • Nasir Gillespie

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Abundant Living Faith Center’s West El Paso church vandalized

EPPD release mugshots of suspects in Northeast El Paso murder

COVID-19 cases rise among young adults; Mayor Margo says age group needs to get act together

BR.COM SPACEX CHOSE ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW 07.20.20

Texas comptroller projects state deficit of $4.6 billion, partly due to the pandemic

Temporary order keeps indoor dining in New Mexico closed --- for now

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime