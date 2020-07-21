EPPD release mugshots of suspects in Northeast El Paso murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police released the mugshots of four men suspected of shooting three people at a Northeast El Paso house party in late June, killing one of them.

According to EPPD, they were called to 9920 Genie Drive near Parkland Middle School around 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27. Officers found 27-year-old Patricia Alejandra Silva dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Officers also learned 32-year-old James Joseph Price, and 28-year-old Dominick Walker were also shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

On July 1, Martreil Price, 23, and Chris Thomas, 23, were taken into custody in Tempe, Arizona, with the assistance of the US Marshall Service and the Tempe Police Department Violent Fugitive Task Force.

On July 7, Nasir Dante Gillespie, 23, and Justin Lajes were captured in El Paso with assistance of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Gillespie is charged with Murder and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Lajes is charged with Murder, Thomas is also charged with Murder. Their bond was set at $1 million each. Price was charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault; his bond is set at $1.5 million.