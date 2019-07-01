EPPD: Motorcycle gang member points gun at man, woman passing by his home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An alleged outlaw motorcycle gang member is behind bars for reportedly pointing a gun at two people passing by his Northeast El Paso home overnight.

According to a news release, the two victims were driving on the 8600 block of Roberts at about 1:45 a.m. when Ashley Becker, 60, allegedly pointed his shotgun at them without provocation.

Police say responding officers later found Becker outside of his home, still holding the shotgun in his hands.

Investigators also spotted a handgun in his waistband and several shotgun shells on the ground.

Becker was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under bonds totaling $50,000.