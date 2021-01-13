EPPD: Man wanted on drug charges hit 3 officers while fleeing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three officers were hit with a car during a traffic stop Tuesday evening in East El Paso, police say.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Vista Del Sol and Pullman when officers attempted to pull over 28-year-old Dejovan Scott James on a traffic stop. Police allege James had outstanding warrants for various drug charges and he, along with his passenger, 28-year-old Malik Heath, were asked to step out of the vehicle.

Police say James ran to his vehicle and drove in reverse, striking the officer conducting the traffic stop and two assisting officers who’d arrived on the scene. Only one of the three officers required medical attention for injuries to his leg.

EPPD Detectives located James at his work in the 10300 block of Railroad. He was was charged with three outstanding warrants for Possession of Controlled Substances and two counts of Delivery of Marijuana. He was also charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant and Evading Arrest with Motor Vehicle. His bonds totaled $175,000.

Heath was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and Posession of Marijuana. His bonds totaled $2,000.