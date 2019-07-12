EPPD: Man fires shotgun, injures grandmother following argument

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police arrested a man in East El Paso Thursday night after he allegedly fired a shotgun and injured his grandmother following an argument.

According to a news release, the incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. at the Sun Hollow Apartments located at 1601 Lee Trevino.

Police say Ismael Ballesteros, 26, allegedly fired the gun multiple times and ran into an apartment before surrendering himself to officers.

According to the release, two shotguns, several spent shells, and a knife were recovered at the scene.

Investigators say the incident happened after Ballesteros was involved in an argument with his 70-year-old grandmother.

According to police, the man allegedly threatened the woman with a knife before hitting and kicking her.

Ballesteros is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of injury to an elderly person, and one count of deadly conduct.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under bonds totaling more than $200,000.