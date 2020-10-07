EPPD: Man accused of bestiality with 8-month-old puppy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was arrested early Saturday morning, accused of bestiality with an 8-month-old puppy.

The El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit arrested 24-year-old Chevance Smith on Saturday, and charged with bestiality, a state jail felony.

Smith was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $7,500 bond.

According to police, ACIU was called on Oct. 3, after a witness discovered Smith engaged in sexual contact with an 8-month-old female Boxer/Pit Bull mix breed dog.

A subsequent examination by a veterinarian found the canine had suffered genital injuries and trauma consistent with the contact observed by the witness.