EPPD: Man, 69, molests child at Lower Valley pool after offering to teach her to swim

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police arrested a man earlier this week after he allegedly molested a young girl at a Lower Valley swimming pool.

According to a news release, it happened on Monday at the Pavo Real pool located at 9301 Alameda.

Police say Hector Armando Castillo, 69, offered to teach the 7-year-old to swim before allegedly making indecent contact with her.

Castillo was charged with indecency with a child and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

He posted the $30,000 bond and was released from custody on Thursday.

