EPPD look to identify shooter accused of injuring teenage girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of shooting and critically injuring a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, it happened Sunday, September 22 at 11:10 p.m. when two teens and a 21-year old were inside a northbound Audi on George Dieter.

The Audi came to a stop at a red light at the intersection of Pebble Hills. Detectives said that’s when a man in a white truck pulled up next to the car and began arguing with the teen driver in the Audi.

The driver of the truck reportedly pulled out a gun and began firing at the Audi as the driver tried getting away.

Police said the suspect fired multiple times, hitting a 15-year-old girl who was sitting in the back seat of the Audi.

The shooter is described as a Hispanic male, average height, with short hair and a full beard.

Detectives said he was wearing a gray baseball cap and a yellow t-shirt during the incident.

The white truck is described as a newer model and appeared to be lifted.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.