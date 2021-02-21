EPPD investigating suspicious death in Northeast EP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police’s Crimes Against Persons mobile command unit is set up in a Northeast El Paso neighborhood to investigate a suspicious death.

The call came into police in the 4700 block of El Campo Drive off Kenworthy Street in Northeast El Paso Saturday as a possible suicide. An EPPD spokesperson says the circumstances of the investigation led authorities to begin looking at the death as suspicious.

Authorities say details are limited and will be released later in the week when they become available.

This story will be updated.