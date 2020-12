EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police are investigating a stabbing in Northeast El Paso.

According to investigators, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the 3500 block of Keltner Avenue, near Fred Wilson Avenue.

Details are still limited at this time and police have not identified the victim nor said how serious their injuries are.

This is a developing story. KTSM 9 News reporters will update this article as more information is available.

