EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say one person was transported with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital after being shot in Far East El Paso overnight.

It happened at 2:53 a.m. in the 12300 block of Paseo Alegre, near Vista Del Sol and Loop 275. Police say their Crimes Against Persons Detectives were requested to the scene.

Updates will be posted as they becomes available.