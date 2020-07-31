EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are on the scene of a shooting that seriously injured one person in Central El Paso

It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of E. Missouri Avenue near the Spaghetti Bowl.

According to Emergency Dispatchers, one person was transported the University Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Several blocks around the shooting are blocked, including Marr Street to Wyoming Avenue. A spokesperson with EPPD says the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Lou Henson dies at age 88

Animal Services launches lost pet finder at local parks

President Trump signs pipeline permits after remarks at Midland oil rig

Air Force One arrives in Midland for President Trump's visit to Permian Basin

Texas weighs importance of Trump Permian Basin visit

State lawmakers weigh in before Trump’s Texas visit

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime