EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are on the scene of a shooting that seriously injured one person in Central El Paso

It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of E. Missouri Avenue near the Spaghetti Bowl.

According to Emergency Dispatchers, one person was transported the University Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Several blocks around the shooting are blocked, including Marr Street to Wyoming Avenue. A spokesperson with EPPD says the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

This story will be updated.