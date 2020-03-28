Breaking News
EPPD investigating morning shooting in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning in the 2200 block of Hannah Leigh Street in Far East El Paso.

El Paso Police confirm the victim, a 19-year-old man, drove to nearby Sierra Providence East for treatment of a gunshot wound. He is said to be in good condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident started a chain of events in the neighborhood around Tierra Baja Way, and Tierra Bonita Way while EPPD and Texas DPS Troopers and their helicopter searched for the suspect.

The suspect is believed to be in custody as of 12:10 a.m.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is in the area conducting an investigation.

