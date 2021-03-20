One person dead in double stabbing in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police are investigating a double stabbing that left one person dead and another injured early Saturday morning in East El Paso.

One woman and one man were stabbed in the incident that happened at an apartment complex near the intersection of George Dieter Drive and Montana Avenue. Police were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the the El Paso Police Department, one of the victims died; however, it is not known what type of injuries the other victim received or their condition. Police did not say which victim died.

Police did not say what led to the stabbing or if any other persons were involved. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.