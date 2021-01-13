EPPD investigating a shooting at East-Central El Paso gun shop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police confirm they are investigating a shooting at an East-Central El Paso gun shop overnight.

It happened sometime between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. at the El Paso Gun Central located at 6010 Gateway Boulevard East near Bassett Place. One person was shot, but not seriously injured and did not require medical transport.

Details are limited at this time, but police say they are questioning those involved and it remains to be seen whether charges will be filed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

