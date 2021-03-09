EPPD identifies man involved in East El Paso SWAT incident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 26-year-old man was arrested by SWAT Team officers on Monday after a family violence incident-turned-SWAT-standoff in East El Paso that was triggered after a 6-year-old student in the home reported a domestic assault to their teacher during online class.

According to the El Paso Police Department, Fabian Gallardo Jr., was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under bonds totaling $35,000.

He was charged with continuous violence against the family, interference with emergency request for assistance and unlawful restraint.

Gallardo is accused of holding the victim against her will and locking himself inside his home with his two young children. EPPD officers responded to a residence at the 2200 block of Cumbre Negra to

an unknown problem after a school teacher called 911 to report a problem at that address.

One of the children was on the school student portal when the victim managed to message the teacher, asking her to call police.

Officers responded and met with the victim at the door. She was able to walk out but Gallardo locked the door with the couple’s two children inside. According to police, the victim reported having been assaulted the previous day and held against her will by Gallardo, who also broke her phone when she attempted to call 911. It was not until her child was on the school portal that she was able to reach out for help.

Gallardo refused to exit the residence after he locked the door. After several failed attempts to

convince him to come out, the Department’s SWAT and Crisis Management Teams

responded.

Crisis Management officers convinced Gallardo to release the children and moments later

he walked out of the residence and was arrested by SWAT officers.