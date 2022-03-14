EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials say a man was arrested after being found with ‘numerous’ child pornography images across twelve electronic devices.

According to a release from the El Paso Police Department, 44 –year old Guillermo Esparza was arrested last Friday following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit.

Via a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, law enforcement official say detectives from the ICAC unit and agents from Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at 7700 Franklin on February 9th.

Over a dozen electronic media devices were seized and searched. A search of the devices revealed numerous images of child pornography resulting in the charge against Esparza. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Esparza was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under at $15,000 bond.

“The repulsive exploitation of innocent children has no place neither in our society nor our communities and investigating these cases is a top priority for this office,” said Frank B. Burrola, special agent in charge of HSI El Paso.

“HSI is most appreciative of the collaborative partnership with the El Paso Police Department, together with which we are laser-focused to ensure that child predators feel the full weight of the law.”

