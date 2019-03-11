EPPD: Hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian also had 10 outstanding warrants
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Police have arrested a woman for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in West El Paso earlier this month.
As KTSM previously reported, the crash happened the evening of March 2 near the intersection of Mesa and Resler.
Police say Angela Marie Kirscheman, 31, was driving north on Mesa when she hit Miguel Pereda Silerio, 27, who was not a crosswalk.
Kirscheman was taken into custody on Monday.
According to a news release, she also had 10 outstanding municipal warrants.
Kirscheman is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $27,600 bond.