EPPD: Hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian also had 10 outstanding warrants

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 03:12 PM MST

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 03:12 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Police have arrested a woman for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in West El Paso earlier this month.

As KTSM previously reported, the crash happened the evening of March 2 near the intersection of Mesa and Resler.

Police say Angela Marie Kirscheman, 31, was driving north on Mesa when she hit Miguel Pereda Silerio, 27, who was not a crosswalk.

Kirscheman was taken into custody on Monday.

According to a news release, she also had 10 outstanding municipal warrants.

Kirscheman is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $27,600 bond.

