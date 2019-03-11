EPPD: Hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian also had 10 outstanding warrants

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Police have arrested a woman for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in West El Paso earlier this month.

As KTSM previously reported, the crash happened the evening of March 2 near the intersection of Mesa and Resler.

Police say Angela Marie Kirscheman, 31, was driving north on Mesa when she hit Miguel Pereda Silerio, 27, who was not a crosswalk.

Kirscheman was taken into custody on Monday.

According to a news release, she also had 10 outstanding municipal warrants.

Kirscheman is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $27,600 bond.