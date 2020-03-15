EPPD: Gunman forces store clerk to reopen store in order to rob it

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are offering a cash reward to anyone who helps identify a gunman who confronted a store employee in the parking lot of the business and forced him back inside the store.

It happened Tuesday, March 3, around 12:30 a.m. at the Best Food Mart located at 6200 Dyer Street. El Paso Police say the store’s clerk had just closed for the day and was by his vehicle when he was approached by the armed man.

The gunman surprised the clerk and forced him to reopen the store. When inside, he demanded money from the store. He left with an undisclosed amount of money, lotto tickets and multiple packs of Marlboro and Montego brand cigarettes.

The suspect, whose face was covered, is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s who was wearing a gray hooded sweater, blue baseball cap, blue jeans, black shoes and was wearing blue medical gloves. It’s estimated he was about 6-feet-tall.

Anyone with any information on this man should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.