EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Gang Unit was reported to be attempting to locate a subject who evaded police during a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 27 in West Central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police.

The unit is at Arizona Ave. and Brown Street, according to an alert police sent at 1:26 p.m.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.