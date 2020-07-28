EPPD Gang Unit arrests 4 in racially charged house party incident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four people, including two who were recently arrested for high-profile incidents in El Paso, were arrested during a chaotic house party in Northeast El Paso.

According to El Paso Police, they were dispatched to a home in the 10900 block of Northview in Northeast El Paso around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

During the investigation, police learned three Hispanic men arrived at a house party and were allegedly confronted by a group of people for their race. The men left the party, but several people followed them outside, including two armed men. The assailants allegedly threatened two of the men with guns, and 26-year-old Jonathan Oneal punched one of them repeatedly and took one of the other men’s personal property.

EPPD officers arrived and claimed a “belligerent crowd” surrounded them and allegedly interfered with the investigation. As a result, officers arrested four people on various charges.

Jonathan Oneal, 26 Aggravated Robbery 2x Bond: $40,000 total

Fredrick Williams, 21 Public Intoxication Bond: $112

Jatavion Belton, 19 Interference with Public Duties Bond: $300

Kyren Raja Pearson, 23 Interference with Public Duties Bond: $300



Oneal and Williams were involved in three separate high-profile arrests since December. As KTSM previously reported, a viral video showing a man shooting out of a moving vehicle on US-54 near Spur 601 resulted in Oneal’s arrest on December 20.

In May, Williams was charged after allegedly assaulting another man for “wearing the wrong color” at a house party in the 9400 block of Viscount. Williams was one of four arrested that night in connection to the beating. Police also allege three handguns were located that night that were possibly linked to other investigations.

Then, just last week Oneal was arrested after his dog was found decomposing on his apartment balcony — also in the 9400 block of Viscount. The 5-year-old Husky, named Leo, was found on the balcony surrounded by feces. Recent temperatures in the days leading up to Leo’s discovery were as high as 103 degrees. Oneal was arrested July 22 and released July 24. He was arrested on the latest Aggravated Assault charge just two days later, on July 26.

Belton also has a prior arrest from May 31 for Theft of Property and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Pearson has a minor arrest in 2019 for Open Alcohol Container.

None of the suspects have arrest records in El Paso prior to 2019.