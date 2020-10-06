EPPD: El Paso woman charged with kidnapping 2-year-old son from hotel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 20-year-old woman is accused of kidnapping her son from a Central El Paso hotel on Sunday.

Crimes Against Persons were called Sunday afternoon to the Wyndham Hotel on Airway Blvd after a 2-year-old male was abducted from the swimming pool area of the hotel. 

Lianna Martinez, the biological mother of the victim, reportedly hid by a secured gate, waited for the gate to open and slipped onto the property to abduct the child.

Martinez’s parental rights were legally terminated earlier this year; however, a court order allows her to have designated, supervised visits with the child. Investigators believe Martinez was tipped off regarding the child’s whereabouts that day, as the child was visiting extended family at the hotel.

After snatching the child and ignoring pleas from family members, Martinez fled the scene at a high rate of speed. She was located a short time later at the 1900 block of Raynor Street, where she was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping.

The child was found unharmed and returned to his legal guardians.

Martinez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

