EPPD: Drunk man drove 80 mph on Zaragoza, crashed into store

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police arrested an alleged drunk driver overnight after he allegedly sped and crashed into an East El Paso business.

According to police, it happened at about 2:15 a.m. on 1700 N. Zaragoza.

Officials say officers spotted Jose Artuto Horta, 26, driving faster than 80 miles per hour on the street before he crashed an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store.

Police arrested Horta for DWI and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $1,000 bond.

According to a news release, the suspect was also wanted on a traffic warrant for speeding with a $355 bond.

Horta posted the bonds and was released later on Monday.

