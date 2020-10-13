EPPD: Driver in fiery Far East El Paso crash charged with murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 23-year-old man accused of causing a fatal crash early Sunday morning was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.

Richard Mustapha Sennessie was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

The El Paso Police Department said 27-year-old Malcolm Xavier Perry died in the crash, which occurred at 5:50 a.m. Sunday at N. Zaragoza Road and John Hayes Street in Far East El Paso.

According to investigators, the crash resulted from an aggravated assault when Sennessie intentionally rammed the Jeep Wrangler he was driving into the Audi that Perry was driving, causing him to crash.

Sennessie fled the scene after the crash. Perry died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

