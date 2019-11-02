EPPD: Credit card thieves make fast food, porn store purchases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are hoping to identify two credit card thieves who bought lunch at an East El Paso McDonald’s before heading to an adult video store.

It happened Wednesday, October 16 around 7:45 a.m. when a woman at the Wonder World daycare located at 3660 Joe Battle Boulevard noticed a backpack with her laptop and credit cards was missing from her SUV.

Just hours later, her card was used to buy food at the McDonald’s located at 1515 Airway near Montana and then at the Gateway News + Video Adult Video Store located across from Cielo Vista Mall at 6940 Gateway East Boulevard.









Surveillance cameras at the video store caught the couple browsing the aisles before they used the card. The pair were spotted in a blue newer model Nissan Rouge. The man is described as Hispanic in his middle 30’s, average build, shaved head, and a mustache and goatee. He was wearing a gray t-shirt with a U.S. Marine Corps. logo on the front.

The woman is also described as Hispanic in her mid-30’s with a light complexion and average build.

Anyone with information on this couple should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.