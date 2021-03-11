EPPD arrest man who was shot by police in downtown El Paso in January

Eduardo Reyes

EL PASO, Texas — The man who was shot by police in downtown El Paso in January was released from the hospital and arrested on Wednesday.

Eduardo Daniel Reyes, 33, was booked into the El Paso County Detention on Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on bonds totaling $50,000.

Reyes, of Laveen, Ariz., was released from University Medical Center on Wednesday following treatment for a gunshot wound that he received on Jan. 31.

As KTSM previously reported, a bicycle officer shot Reyes on Jan. 31 after he allegedly pointed a weapon at them while they responded to an assault call in Downtown El Paso.

The shooting happened at the 400 block of E. San Antonio Ave., near The Tap bar and restaurant.

