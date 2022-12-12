EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four migrants were robbed outside of the Greyhound bus station while they were waiting for their bus on Sunday Dec. 11, 2022.

According to El Paso Police department, the migrants were approached by the offenders who demanded the migrant’s property. One of the victim’s was slapped across the face and when hunched down to protect himself he was kicked in the head and face. The offenders took the victims cell phones and fled the area.

Another group of migrants who witnessed the incident located the offenders about two blocks away and surrounded them until officers arrived and placed the offenders under arrest.

The offenders were identified by EPPD as 27-year-old Jaime Ramon Guerrero of Juarez, MX and 49 -year old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, NM and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Guerrero has a charge for robbery and one for assault and a total bond of $60,000, Hernandez 4 counts of robbery and $125,000 bond.