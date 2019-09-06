Breaking News
EPCSO: Woman stole company checks, husband signed and cashed them

Antonio and Vanessa Martinez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Deputies arrested a married couple for allegedly working together to cash stolen checks.

According to a news release, it happened on August 2 at a business located on the 11000 block of Gateway East.

Detectives say an employee, Vanessa Martinez, 38, allegedly stole various company checks and authorization codes.

Her husband, Antonio Martinez, 43, later allegedly signed and cashed the checks at a gas station.

The pair turned themselves in to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and were later booked in to the El Paso County Detention Facility.

