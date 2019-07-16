EPCSO: Teen suspect still on the run after Horizon assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s investigators are still on the lookout for a teen suspected in an aggravated assault involving three others back in May.

According to El Paso Sheriff’s Office, their investigation began on May 11, when they responded to the 500 block of Emerald Dunes Plane in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

They learned the victim in the case had sustained serious injuries after allegedly being attacked by four people outside of the home. The four suspects were identified as Isabella Castro, 20, Obed Pacheco, 200, Kaelly Jimenez, 18, and Daniel Carrillo, 20.

A warrant was secured for the four suspects, on July 10, 2019, the EPCSO Fugitive Apprehension and Warrants Section arrested Castro, Pacheco, and Carillo on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Castro posted a $40,000 bond and was released July 13, Pacheco and Carrillo are still being held on a $40,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaelly Jimenez is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477(TIPS).