EPCSO: Sex offender last seen in Dallas failed to arrive at El Paso halfway house

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A registered sex offender who was set to arrive at the Multi-Use Facility in the Horizon area never showed up, and now El Paso County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for assistance to locate him.

Madison Donivan Lafever was released from the Huntsville Unit in Southeast Texas on April 13, 2020. He was scheduled to arrive at the MUF located at 1650 Horizon Boulevard after his release but has failed to notify TDCJ Parole of his arrival.

As a result, a warrant was issued for Lafever’s arrest. His last known location was in the Dallas, Texas area. Lafever was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a 40-year-old woman and is currently on parole for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

If you have information on the location of Madison Lafever, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 538-2008.

