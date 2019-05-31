EPCSO: Sex offender convicted of assaulting teenager leaves Horizon facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a sex offender who allegedly left a Horizon City halfway house.

According to a news release, Francisco Cisneros allegedly left the El Paso Multi-Use Facility located at 1700 Horizon Blvd. last Thursday, and hasn’t been seen since.

Officials say Cisneros’ sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl. He is currently on parole for unlawful possession of a firearm and evading arrest.

According to the release, Cisneros is now wanted on a parole violation and a forthcoming additional charge of sex offender duty to register.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.