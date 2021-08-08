EPCSO searching for wanted sex offender who fled from transitional center in Horizon

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A wanted sex offender ran out of the El Paso Transitional Living Center in Horizon and his whereabouts are unknown.

Robert Sharpe is wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of sex offenders duty to register is forthcoming.

The living center is located at 1650 Horizon. Sharpe is accused of leaving the facility on Friday.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department, his offense includes burglary of a habitation intend sex offense, with the victim being a 23-year-old female.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Northeast 3-car crash

Ysleta BP agent shot at from Mexico

Commercial building fire

St. Louis Encephalitis virus found in mosquitos caught in El Paso

Suspect steals more than $700 in beauty equipment

Doniphan Drive near Sunland Park to close temporarily starting Monday

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime