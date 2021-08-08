EPCSO searching for wanted sex offender who fled from transitional center in Horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A wanted sex offender ran out of the El Paso Transitional Living Center in Horizon and his whereabouts are unknown.

Robert Sharpe is wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of sex offenders duty to register is forthcoming.

The living center is located at 1650 Horizon. Sharpe is accused of leaving the facility on Friday.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department, his offense includes burglary of a habitation intend sex offense, with the victim being a 23-year-old female.

