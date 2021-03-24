EPCSO searching for wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted sex offender who left a Horizon transitional center on Tuesday and has not returned.

EPCSO said that Cresencio Hastings Gee on Tuesday absconded from the El Paso Transitional Living Center located at 1650 Horizon Blvd. He was allowed to attend a health care appointment but failed to return. He is now wanted on a parole violation warrant and an additional charge of fail to
comply sex offenders duty to register is forthcoming.

Gee’s last GPS recorded location was at the 13600 block of Gateway Blvd. East.

His sex offense, aggravated sexual assault of a child, was against a 13-year-old female. He is currently on parole for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

If you have information on Gee’s location, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 538-2008.

