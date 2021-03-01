EPCSO searching for suspect who exposed themself on victim’s video doorbell

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two unknown suspects wanted in connection with an indecent exposure incident.

On Saturday, at approximately 9:00 pm, two unknown suspects approached a residence located on the 4600 block of Aries Drive.

Video surveillance from the home shows one suspect ringing the doorbell and then exposing their genitals after no one answered the door. The other suspect is seen walking along the street in the background.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the subject(s) is asked to call Sheriff’s Office Communications at (915) 832-4408.

