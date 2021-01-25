EPCSO searching for sex offender who left Horizon halfway house on Saturday

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Nathanial Dean Baker mugshot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted sex offender who left a halfway home in Horizon on Saturday and has not returned.

According to EPCSO, Nathanial Dean Baker fled the El Paso Multi-Use Facility, located at
1700 Horizon Blvd., on Saturday. He is now wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of sex offenders duty to register is forthcoming.

Baker’s sex offense is for child molestation in the second degree. The victim is a 12-year-old female.

He is currently on parole for failing to comply sex offenders duty to register life/annual.

If you have information Baker’s location, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 538-2008.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Crews with TxDOT El Paso prep roadways ahead of expected winter weather conditions

KTSM 9 News at Noon wx pkg

Mutt Mondays: Adopting a Pet During the Pandemic

Biden signs executive order lifting transgender military ban

Biden to reverse transgender military ban according to the White House

El Paso COVID-19 cases -- 1.25.21

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime