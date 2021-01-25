EPCSO searching for sex offender who left Horizon halfway house on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted sex offender who left a halfway home in Horizon on Saturday and has not returned.

According to EPCSO, Nathanial Dean Baker fled the El Paso Multi-Use Facility, located at

1700 Horizon Blvd., on Saturday. He is now wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of sex offenders duty to register is forthcoming.

Baker’s sex offense is for child molestation in the second degree. The victim is a 12-year-old female.

He is currently on parole for failing to comply sex offenders duty to register life/annual.

If you have information Baker’s location, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 538-2008.