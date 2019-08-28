EPCSO searches for sex offender who left Horizon halfway house

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a sex offender who left a Horizon City halfway house on Tuesday.

According to a news release, Jarrod Drew Barker walked away from the El Paso Multi-Use Facility located at 1700 Horizon Blvd.

Officials say Barker was convicted of the online solicitation of a child and attempting to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl.

According to the release, Barker is now wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of sex offenders duty to register is forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.