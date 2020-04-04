EPCSO searches for registered sex offender who left halfway house amid COVID-19 pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a 40-year-old registered sex offender who went to the Hospitals of Providence Horizon Campus location but never returned.

Eric Rodarte, 40, was permitted leave from the El Paso Multi-Use Facility located at 1700 Horizon Boulevard to go to the hospital on Thursday, April 2, but never returned. EPCSO says his current whereabouts are unknown, and he is now wanted on a Parole Violation, and an additional charge of Sex Offenders Duty to Register is forthcoming.

The Texas Sex Offender Registry lists Rodarte as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, weighing approximately 175 pounds. He was convicted of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact in 2015, the victim being a 12-year-old girl, and is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Rodarte’s absconsion from the halfway house comes just as the facility confirms one of its residents tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Texas Department of Criminal justice told KTSM the infected individual is in medical isolation. Residents at the facility have reached out on their own or through family members to report overcrowding, cramped quarters, and unsanitary conditions.

If you have information on the location of Eric Rodarte, please call the El Paso County

Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.