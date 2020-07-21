EPCSO say one injured in secret warehouse party Sunday morning

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting at a secret party in Far East El Paso this weekend.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies were called out to a vacant warehouse in the 1400 block of South Darrington where they found a large party.

One man suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says that due to the closure of bars and night clubs, there has been an increase in the number of large parties being hosted at warehouses. They encourage anyone who knows of these parties to report it to 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

EPCSO say one injured in secret warehouse party Sunday morning

Democratic lawmaker coalition calls for removal of 7 Confederate memorials from Texas Capitol grounds

Congress debating new COVID-19 relief package

Locomotive FC to play without fans in stands vs. New Mexico United on Friday

Monday Borderland COVID-19 update

El Paso Nurse who contracted COVID-19 leaves hospital after 49-day battle

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime