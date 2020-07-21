EPCSO say one injured in secret warehouse party Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting at a secret party in Far East El Paso this weekend.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies were called out to a vacant warehouse in the 1400 block of South Darrington where they found a large party.

One man suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says that due to the closure of bars and night clubs, there has been an increase in the number of large parties being hosted at warehouses. They encourage anyone who knows of these parties to report it to 911.