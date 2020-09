EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Sept. 2 arrested a wanted individual in west El Paso.

Victor Ruben Lemus was arrested at a business located in the 5200 block of N. Mesa St.

He was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance of penalty group 1, greater than 4 grams, but less than 200 grams.

He is being held without bond.