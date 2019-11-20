EPCSO: Man convicted of breaking into a home, attempting to sexually assault woman on the run

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man convicted of breaking into a home in an attempt to sexually assault a woman is on the run after he left a halfway home for sex offenders in Far East El Paso County.

Juan Felipe Vasquez, 51, was given a pass to leave the El Paso Multi-Use Facility located at 1700 Horizon Boulevard on Tuesday, November 19. He was expected to return after a short trip to the store but has failed to do so according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Vasquez is now wanted for a parole violation and an additional charge of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender’s Duty to Register.

He was convicted in 2003 at the age of 35 of Burglary of a Habitation with Intended Sex Offense. The victim in the case was a 43-year-old woman.

Vasquez is described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 203 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. If you have information on the whereabouts of Juan Felipe Vasquez, please contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 538-2008.