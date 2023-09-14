EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 36-year-old man was recently arrested after being wanted for having an extensive criminal history involving thefts of motor vehicles and evading in the El Paso County Wednesday, Sept. 13, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies received information of two active warrants on Armando Bejarano Jr., 36, for theft of vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Deputies and agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety located Bejarano at 720 Fray Vargas Road in El Paso County.

Bejarano was taken into custody without further incident and was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $35,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says Bejarano had previous incidents starting on Aug. 10 when deputies were dispatched to a theft of a vehicle call in the San Elizario area.

Throughout further investigation, deputies observed Bejarano possessing the reporter’s ATV without effective consent in the Horizon area. Deputies attempted a traffic stop on Bejarano, but he refused to stop and fled in the ATV.

Deputies generated a warrant for evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle and was later arrested on Aug. 22. Bejarano posted a bond and was released on Aug. 23, according to the Sheriff’s. Office.

The second incident happened on Aug. 20 before Bejarano’s first arrest. Deputies were dispatched to a call reference to a theft of a vehicle in the Horizon area.

The Sheriff’s Office says an investigation revealed Bejarano had taken the reporter’s ATV (Can-Am) without effective consent.