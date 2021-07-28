EPCSO looking for wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a wanted sex offender who escaped from a multi-use facility in Horizon on Sunday.

Zackary Ethan White fled from the facility, located at 1700 Horizon Blvd., by walking out. He has not been heard from since Sunday and his location is now unknown.

White’s offense was sexual assault of a child, with the victim being a 15-year-old female. He is wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of sex offenders duty to register is forthcoming.

Anyone with information on White’s location is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.

