EPCSO looking for wanted sex offender

Crime

by: Irene Romero

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a wanted sex offender who escaped from a multi-use facility in Horizon on Sunday.

Zackary Ethan White fled from the facility, located at 1700 Horizon Blvd., by walking out. He has not been heard from since Sunday and his location is now unknown.

White’s offense was sexual assault of a child, with the victim being a 15-year-old female. He is wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of sex offenders duty to register is forthcoming.

Anyone with information on White’s location is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Sunland Park Mayor discusses new border crossing project

Texas Governor Greg Abbott responds to CDC mask recommendation update

Mental health experts react to Simone Biles' withdraw from team competition

Pedestrian killed in East El Paso crash

KTSM 10pm news tease 07-27-2021

El Paso County Sheriff's Office: Case closed involving man accused of abandoning husky on side of road

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime