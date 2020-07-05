EPCSO investigating woman’s death at Socorro dialysis center

1  of  3
by: KTSM Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a woman in Socorro early Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson, Socorro Police were called around 3 a.m. to the 10600 block of North Loop for a welfare check. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a woman. Socorro Police requested El Paso Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit to take over the investigation.

The Crime Scene appears to at the DaVita Dialysis Center located at 10697 North Loop Drive. A medical examiner entered the office shortly after KTSM arrived at the scene.

The incident is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

